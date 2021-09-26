Left Menu

Two get life terms for raping minor girl

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 26-09-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 18:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A special POCSO court has sentenced two persons, including a woman staff of a nursing home, to life terms in a four-year-old rape case of a minor girl in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

Special Judge Ram Dayal sentenced the main accused, Abhishek Sharma, and woman staff Soni of the nursing home who helped him in the crime.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on accused Sharma and Rs 50,000 on Soni while ordering the payment of half of the fine amount to the victim's parents. The rape case had been lodged by the victim's maternal grandfather against the two at Izzat Nagar police station on September 22, 2017, accusing Sharma, a Model Town resident here, of luring the girl, a class 11 student, to the nursing home and with the help of its woman staff Soni and raping her.

The accused had also made a video and had been blackmailing the victim with it.

Prosecution counsel Suresh Sahu said after hearing the matter, the judge found the man and the woman guilty of the immoral act and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

