Eight terrorists arrested in Pak's Punjab province

Eight terrorists belonging to four organisations, including Islamic State and TTP, have been arrested from various parts of Pakistan's Punjab province, police said here on Sunday.

In the wake of the recent wave of terror activities across Pakistan, particularly target killing of police officials, the Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab Police conducted extensive intelligence-based operations in the province during the last one week and interrogated 40 terror suspects, they said.

Of the 40 terror suspects, eight have been arrested from Lahore, Hafizabad, Gujranwala and Sheikhupura, the CTD said in a statement.

The arrested terrorists belong to Daesh (ISIS), Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Lashkar-e-Jhanghvi (LeJ) and Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP) and were involved in various terror activities, including terror financing, the statement said, adding that weapons were recovered from their possession.

The arrested have been identified as Muhammad Mushtaq, Sami Ullah Habib, Adil Jamal, Osama Khalid, Mamshali Khan, Hafiz Abdul Rehman, Kashif Mehmood and Mansoor Ahmad.

FIRs have been registered against them in different police stations and they are being interrogated to unearth their terror networks, the CTD said.

