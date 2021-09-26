Punjab Cabinet: Cong MLAs Aruna Chaudhary, Rana Gurjeet Singh take oath as ministers

Congress MLAs Tript Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, and Rana Gurjeet Singh took oath as minister on Sunday, in the new Cabinet of Punjab led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. The MLAs were administered the oath of office by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa was part of the previous Cabinet and had charge of Ministries of Rural Development and Panchayats, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Dairy Development, Higher Education in the government led by former Cheif Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. He represents Fatehgarh Churian constituency in the Punjab Legislative Assembly. Aruna Chaudhary was also a part of Amarinder Singh's Cabinet and had charge of the Ministry of Social Security, Women and Child Development. She is a senior Congress leader and MLA from Dinanagar constituency.

Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria had the Ministry of Water Resources, Mines and Geology, and Housing and Urban Development under him in Captain Amarinder Singh's cabinet. Rana Gurjeet Singh was also Minister for Power and Water Resources from March 2017 to January 2018 under Amarinder Singh.

Several other MLAs also took oath as ministers in the new Punjab Cabinet including Raj Kumar Verka, Sangat Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurkirat Kotli, Razia Sultana, Vijay Inder Singla, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, and Randeep Singh Nabha. Congress MLAs Brahm Mohindra and Manpreet Singh Badal were among the first to administer oath today.

A total of 15 ministers have been inducted into the new Punjab Cabinet. After three rounds of meeting with the Congress high command, the new cabinet of Punjab, under the leadership of Channi, was finalised on Saturday. (ANI)

