RCB post 165/6 against MI

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-09-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 21:23 IST
Sent in to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 165 for 6 in their IPL match against Mumbai Indians here on Sunday.
Glenn Maxwell top-scored with a 37-ball 56 while captain Virat Kohli (51 off 42 balls) also scored a half century.
Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 165 for 6 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 56, Virat Kohli 51; Jasprit Bumrah 3/36).
