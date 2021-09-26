Left Menu

RCB post 165/6 against MI

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-09-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 21:23 IST
RCB post 165/6 against MI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sent in to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 165 for 6 in their IPL match against Mumbai Indians here on Sunday.

Glenn Maxwell top-scored with a 37-ball 56 while captain Virat Kohli (51 off 42 balls) also scored a half century.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 165 for 6 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 56, Virat Kohli 51; Jasprit Bumrah 3/36).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021