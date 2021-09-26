RCB post 165/6 against MI

Sent in to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 165 for 6 in their IPL match against Mumbai Indians here on Sunday.

Glenn Maxwell top-scored with a 37-ball 56 while captain Virat Kohli (51 off 42 balls) also scored a half century.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 165 for 6 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 56, Virat Kohli 51; Jasprit Bumrah 3/36).

