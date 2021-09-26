Left Menu

11-member delegation led by Jharkhand CM meets Amit Shah, demands caste-based census

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 21:25 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren speaking to reporters in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An all-party delegation led by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss caste-based census. The members of the delegation comprising multiple parties urged the Union Home Minister to look into the matter.

A total of 11 people including Chief Minister Hemant Soren were a part of this delegation and they submitted a memorandum to the Union Home Minister. Soren while speaking to reporters after the meeting, said, "An all-party delegation from Jharkhand met Union Home Minister Amit Shah today, with the demand for a caste-based census."

He added, "Court has its own feeling. Whatever class is inside the country, everyone wants to know about themselves." Soren further said that it should be known which class is in what condition in the country when the census is being done.

"There should also be a caste census, which should make it easy for everyone to formulate an action plan," he said. Another delegation member, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Deepak Prakash said that the Central Government and BJP are with the backward classes.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a well-wisher of the backward classes," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

