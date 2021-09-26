Kashmiri diaspora in US expresses shock over Ajay Dhar's death; demands inquiry

A socio-cultural organisation of the Kashmiri Pandits in the US has expressed shock and anguish over the death of young police officer Ajay Dhar, who was shot dead by a colleague apparently in a case of mistaken identity in Kupwara on Wednesday.

Dhar, a follower in the police department posted in Handwara, died in the early hours of Wednesday after being shot by a sentry guarding a temple who mistook him for a militant, officials said.

Archana Kakroo, President and CEO of the Kashmiri Overseas Association (KOA), said in a statement on Sunday: “The circumstances leading to his death are not clear and the incident is being termed as a case of mistaken identity.We demand a comprehensive inquiry and justice to his untimely death and his family,'' According to preliminary investigation, Dhar was going from the Handwara police station to sleep at the temple located in Handwara town, according to the police in Jammu and Kashmir.

''The victim was using headphones on his mobile phone. When he reached near the temple, the guard observed suspicious movement and signalled him to stop. Dhar apparently could not hear the sentry, prompting him (the guard) to open fire. Subsequently, Dhar succumbed to injuries,'' the police said.

As Dhar’s mortal remains reached his residence at Jagti camp on the outskirts of Jammu on Thursday, hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits gathered outside and held protests, demanding a probe into his death.

Expressing condolences to Dhar's family, the KOA said: “This is not only a loss to his family but to the community of Kashmiri Pandits, especially when we are working towards our return and rehabilitation in the valley.” “Such incidents not only are a setback but impede the process and create an atmosphere of fear,” the statement added.

