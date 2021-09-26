Left Menu

Maharashtra: FIR against man for raping woman on pretext of marriage

An FIR was registered against a 27-year-old man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman under the pretext of marriage, an official said on Sunday. The accused had also forced the woman to have sex with some of his friends, he said quoting the FIR. The accused man had once raped the woman in a car.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-09-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 22:38 IST
Maharashtra: FIR against man for raping woman on pretext of marriage
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was registered against a 27-year-old man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman under the pretext of marriage, an official said on Sunday. The accused had also forced the woman to have sex with some of his friends, he said quoting the FIR. A case of rape was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused, who is yet to be arrested. The accused man had once raped the woman in a car. He used to make her take pills to avoid pregnancy, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021