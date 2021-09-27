Left Menu

India reports 26,041 new COVID-19 cases

India reported 26,041 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 10:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
India reported 26,041 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The active caseload now stands at 2,99,620 which is the lowest in 191 days. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent and are currently at 0.89 per cent of total cases.

With 29,621 recoveries during the last 24 hours, the recovery rate stands at 97.78 per cent. As many as 3,29,31,972 people have recovered from the disease so far, according to the health ministry. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last 28 days and currently stands at 2.24 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is at 1.94 per cent. It has remained below 3 per cent in the last 94 days.

A total of 56.44 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted across India. The health ministry said that 86.01 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

