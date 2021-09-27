Left Menu

Maha: 2 washed away while crossing water-logged bridge in Beed

Two persons were washed away while they were tying to cross an inundated bridge over a stream on a motorcycle in Maharashtras Beed district, police said on Monday. Their vehicle got trapped in the waters and both of them were swept away in the stream, he said.

PTI | Beed | Updated: 27-09-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 11:40 IST
Maha: 2 washed away while crossing water-logged bridge in Beed
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were washed away while they were tying to cross an inundated bridge over a stream on a motorcycle in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Monday. This incident took place on Sunday night in Chinchpur village under Dharur taluka, they said.

The district has been witnessing incessant rains since the last couple of days.

On Sunday night, two persons, hailing from Undri village in Kej taluka, were crossing a water-logged bridge over a stream on their two-wheeler, a police official said. Their vehicle got trapped in the waters and both of them were swept away in the stream, he said. One of the bodies was recovered around midnight and the other was found on Monday morning, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021