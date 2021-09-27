Left Menu

Vice President Naidu pays homage to martyrs at Jaisalmer War Museum

The vice president also interacted with Army officials and troops and planted a sapling in the premises.The Jaisalmer War Museum honours the soldiers of the Battle of Longewala in 1971.The Battle of Longewala was one of the first major engagements in the western sector during the Indo-Pak war of 1971, fought between assaulting Pakistani forces and Indian defenders at the Indian border post of Longewala in the Thar desert.After the Museum visit, Naidu visited the 191 battalion of the Border Security Force BSF where he was given a guard of honour.

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 27-09-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 14:52 IST
Vice President Naidu pays homage to martyrs at Jaisalmer War Museum
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid homage to martyrs at the war museum here.

A senior official of the India Army briefed Naidu about the museum. The vice president also interacted with Army officials and troops and planted a sapling in the premises.

The Jaisalmer War Museum honours the soldiers of the Battle of Longewala in 1971.

The Battle of Longewala was one of the first major engagements in the western sector during the Indo-Pak war of 1971, fought between assaulting Pakistani forces and Indian defenders at the Indian border post of Longewala in the Thar desert.

After the Museum visit, Naidu visited the 191 battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) where he was given a guard of honour. Naidu addressed a Sainik Sammelan there and interacted with BSF toops. He also had tea with the troops. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra was among those present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021