Plaints against Karni Sena chief, Dasna priest transferred to Haryana, UP: Delhi Police to court

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 15:48 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Citing lack of jurisdiction, Delhi Police on Monday told a court here that it has transferred the complaints against Karni Sena Chief and Dasna Devi Temple Priest for their alleged communal remarks to police stations in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for "necessary legal action".

The police shifted the complaint to the police stations of the area where the alleged divisive remarks against Muslims were passed.

This was stated in the action taken report (ATR) filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goyal on a plea seeking FIR against Suraj Pal Amu and Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati.

In a plea before the court, the complainant had stated that Amu allegedly made communally provocative and divisive remarks with the intention to outrage religious feelings at two Mahapanchayat held in Haryana in May and July.

Whereas, Saraswati allegedly made provocative statements against the Muslim community at a press conference in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, and insulted Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia with an intention to outrage the religious feelings of Muslims studying in it, the complainant stated.

Since Amu gave the alleged speech in Haryana, an Inspector of Delhi's Jamia Nagar Police station told the court, "The complaint has been transferred to the concerned Police Stations of State: Haryana for necessary legal action at their end." Similarly, for Saraswati, the police said, "As in the complaint filed, it is mentioned that the incident of passing communally provocative remarks happened in the jurisdiction area of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Therefore, the complaint has been transferred to the concerned police station in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh for necessary legal action at their end." The complainant, who did not wish to be named, had moved the court after the Jamia Nagar Police Station SHO refused to receive the copy of the complaint about registration of FIR against Amu and Saraswati.

In a criminal complaint filed through advocates Sarim Naved, Kamran Javed, and Anshu Davar, the complainant who is a law teacher by profession said that the duo made remarks in an attempt to incite a riot and encourage vigilantism.

The Karna Sena Chief was quoted in the complaint as saying, "Muslim brothers? What brothers? These bastards are butchers... Now you have the strength. Friends, we will have to strengthen our youth." While Saraswati had allegedly said that persons studying in certain educational institutions ''cannot bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India or uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India''.

