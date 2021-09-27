Left Menu

2 youth arrested in UP with counterfeit currency notes of face value Rs 74,000

PTI | Banda | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 15:50 IST
Two youth have been arrested with counterfeit currency notes of face value Rs 74,000 in the Chilla police station area of the district on Monday morning, police said. During routine checking, the two youths were stopped and they were found to be carrying counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 denominations with a face value of Rs 74,000, Additional Superintendent of Police Laxmi Niwas Mishra said.

Chilla police station Inspector Narendra Pratap Singh said one of the arrested youths is a resident of Kabrai bordering Mahoba district and the other is from Nari village of Banda district.

Police are questioning the suspects, he added.

