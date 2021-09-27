ICC prosecutor seeks authorisation to resume Afghanistan war crimes investigation
27-09-2021
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday said his office was seeking court approval to resume its war crimes investigation focusing on Afghanistan.
A statement said the request was being made to the court's judges in light of developments since the Taliban took over in mid-August.
