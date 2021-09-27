1 killed, 3 injured as fire-crackers go off
Erode TN, Sep 27 PTI One person was killed while three others were injured when fire-crackers kept in a house went off in the district, police said on Monday.According to the police, Deepan of Komarayanure Village, a grocer, hired three workers to fix asbestos roofing for his house on Sunday.
- Country:
- India
Erode (TN), Sep 27 (PTI): One person was killed while three others were injured when fire-crackers kept in a house went off in the district, police said on Monday.
According to the police, Deepan of Komarayanure Village, a grocer, hired three workers to fix asbestos roofing for his house on Sunday. While doing welding work, sparks flew and set off the fire-crackers. One of the workers was killed and three others, including Deepan's wife, were injured in the explosion. A cow tethered near the house also got killed in the blast, the police said.
The fire-crackers, bought last year for Deepavali, were in the house, they said adding that a case was registered against Deepan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Komarayanure Village
- Deepavali
- Deepan