1 killed, 3 injured as fire-crackers go off

Erode (TN), Sep 27 (PTI): One person was killed while three others were injured when fire-crackers kept in a house went off in the district, police said on Monday.

According to the police, Deepan of Komarayanure Village, a grocer, hired three workers to fix asbestos roofing for his house on Sunday. While doing welding work, sparks flew and set off the fire-crackers. One of the workers was killed and three others, including Deepan's wife, were injured in the explosion. A cow tethered near the house also got killed in the blast, the police said.

The fire-crackers, bought last year for Deepavali, were in the house, they said adding that a case was registered against Deepan.

