Sri Lankan refugee held with 2,250 kg of ration rice in Erode

Erode (TN), Sep 27: A total of 2,250 kg of rice meant for supply to ration cardholders has been seized from a house in Bannari Pudur, a village, in the district, police said on Monday. A Sri Lanka refugee Senduran (39) has been arrested in connection with the haul, the police said adding that he would get the rice from several people and sell it at a higher price.

