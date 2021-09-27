Sri Lankan refugee held with 2,250 kg of ration rice in Erode
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Erode (TN), Sep 27: A total of 2,250 kg of rice meant for supply to ration cardholders has been seized from a house in Bannari Pudur, a village, in the district, police said on Monday. A Sri Lanka refugee Senduran (39) has been arrested in connection with the haul, the police said adding that he would get the rice from several people and sell it at a higher price.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka
- Bannari Pudur
- Senduran
- the district
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket-Sri Lanka squad for T20 World Cup
Cricket-Youngster Theekshana named in Sri Lanka T20 World Cup squad
Jayawickrema, Theekshana included as Sri Lanka announce squad for T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka names Twenty20 World Cup squad
Cricket-South Africa seal T20 series with nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka