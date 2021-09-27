Probe into Beirut blast frozen over judge impartiality suit, source says

A probe into the Beirut port blast was frozen on Monday when a former minister wanted for questioning as a suspect filed a case questioning the lead investigator's neutrality, a judicial source said. The Aug. 4, 2020 Beirut port blast killed hundreds, injured thousands and destroyed large swathes of the capital Beirut. It was caused by a large quantity of chemicals stored at a warehouse unsafely for years.

Judge Tarek Bitar was appointed lead investigator after the removal of his predecessor in February on similar grounds. There was no immediate comment from Bitar, who is not permitted to speak to the media.

(Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Jon Boyle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)