Left Menu

Navi Mumbai man held for vehicle hire fraud; 23 cars worth Rs 72.90 lakh seized

A case was lodged against Shetty based on the complaint of this firm, Singh told reporters.We recovered 23 mortgaged cars from Bhiwandi, Taloja, Padgha, Badlapur, Jalgaon as well as Hyderabad in Telangana. He has diverted 25 more cars using a similar modus operandi and this is being probed, the commissioner informed.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-09-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:56 IST
Navi Mumbai man held for vehicle hire fraud; 23 cars worth Rs 72.90 lakh seized
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-three cars worth Rs 72.90 lakh were recovered from a man accused of cheating a vehicle hire firm, Navi Mumbai police said on Monday.

Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said Kharghar resident Sandeep Raghu Shetty was nabbed from Mumbai airport by a team from Vashi police station as he was about to flee to Dubai.

''He started a self-drive car firm and took vehicles on rent, but stopped making payments after a couple of months. He took 25 cars from a firm based in Chennai and fraudulently mortgaged them for around Rs 2 lakh each with people. A case was lodged against Shetty based on the complaint of this firm,'' Singh told reporters.

''We recovered 23 mortgaged cars from Bhiwandi, Taloja, Padgham, Badlapur, Jalgaon as well as Hyderabad in Telangana. He has diverted 25 more cars using a similar modus operandi and this is being probed,'' the commissioner informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021