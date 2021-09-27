Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 18:37 IST
CBI apprehends 4 in connection with alleged large-scale pilferage of coal from mines in Asansol
The CBI on Monday arrested four people in connection with alleged large-scale pilferage of coal from the mines of Eastern Coalfields Ltd in Asansol of West Bengal, officials said.

The central agency took into custody Jaydeb Mondal, Narayan Kharka alias Narayan Nanda, Gurupada Maji, Nirad Baran Mondal for allegedly aiding the main accused in the pilferage of coal from state-run mines during the last eight years, they said.

''It was alleged that the arrested persons were close associates of other accused and assisted him in engaging miners, arranging transporters and sold the illegally excavated coal,'' CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

The multi-crore coal pilferage scam is related to the Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas.

The CBI had registered an FIR in November last year against the alleged kingpin of the pilferage racket, Anup Manjhi alias Lala, ECL general managers Amit Kumar Dhar and Jayesh Chandra Rai, ECL security chief Tanmay Das, Kunustoria area security inspector Dhananjay Rai and Kajor area security in-charge Debashish Mukherjee.

