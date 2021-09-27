At U.N., Israeli PM Bennett says Iran has crossed nuclear "red lines"

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Iran had crossed "all red lines" in its nuclear program and vowed that Israel would not allow Tehran to acquire a nuclear weapon.

In his first speech before the United Nations General Assembly, Bennett said Iran seeks to dominate the Middle East under a "nuclear umbrella." (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)

