At U.N., Israeli PM Bennett says Iran has crossed nuclear "red lines"
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 19:00 IST
- Country:
- United States
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Iran had crossed "all red lines" in its nuclear program and vowed that Israel would not allow Tehran to acquire a nuclear weapon.
In his first speech before the United Nations General Assembly, Bennett said Iran seeks to dominate the Middle East under a "nuclear umbrella." (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANAROCK Launches Smart Community Management Proptech Platform ANACITY for Middle East and Africa
Middle East's first Expo to open in Dubai under shadow of pandemic
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' at United Nations General Assembly
Congo arrests Middle Eastern national for links to Islamist militia
At U.N., Israeli PM Bennett says Iran has crossed all nuclear "red lines"