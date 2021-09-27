Left Menu

Forensic Science labs would be set up in six cities: Karnataka CM

Apart from this, 16,000 Police Constables and Sub-Inspectors are being appointed.According to the Chief Ministers office, he also instructed that officers of DySP and above ranks should not restrict themselves to the office and administrative work.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 20:55 IST
Forensic Science labs would be set up in six cities: Karnataka CM
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Monday said Forensic Science Laboratories would be set up in six cities of the State, including Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Mysuru, to facilitate speedy investigation and crime detection.

Speaking at an event here, he said he has already discussed the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Bommai also said that a training centre in the model of National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla near Pune would be set up for the mid level personnel of the State Police Department.

For the first time, officers on Crime Scene are being appointed in the State. Apart from this, 16,000 Police Constables and Sub-Inspectors are being appointed.

According to the Chief Minister's office, he also instructed that officers of DySP and above ranks should not restrict themselves to the office and administrative work. Instead, they need to visit police stations and also should work in the field.

Basic infrastructure facilities would be given to police stations on priority and the Government aims to build 100 stations a year totaling to 500 stations in the next five years, he said, adding that police quarters would be built and kennels would be set up to train dogs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021