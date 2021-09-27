Left Menu

Dr Jitendra Singh calls to develop IIPA as wide-based Resource Hub

The IIPA’s Executive Council has the Hon’ble Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu as its President and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, as chairman.

The Minister highlighted the importance of having a scientific approach in all spheres of administration and IIPA. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)
Chairing the meeting of the Executive Council of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) here today, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh called for preparing a roadmap to develop the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) as a wide-based Resource Hub for all aspects related to governance and administration so that it can gain the esteem it deserves as a premier institute.

The Union Minister said that the institute has to have a futuristic vision for the next 25 years to attain the goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, to achieve this, the institute needs to have an integrated approach to work in cohesion with similar departments/organizations/set-ups and entities with similar scope and focus, related to training, administrative expertise. He said that being all-inclusive and open will help IIPA attain its deserved glory.

Underlining the significance and need of having serving civil servants as members of the IIPA, Dr Jitendra Singh said, such a practice will help transform the organization with the knowledge and practical experiences of such members. He advocated bringing experts and special invitees from different streams on board so that the IIPA can become a go-to institute with certain expertise for other government organizations and even corporate sector organizations, in the times to come. The Minister highlighted the importance of having a scientific approach in all spheres of administration and IIPA.

Appreciating the work done by IIPA during the COVID-19 pandemic which includes conducting 66 online courses, 46 webinars and 60 research studies, the Minister said that IIPA has the capacity and it needs to continue performing by having an enlarged pool of experts and a wide spectrum of activities.

The meeting was attended by members of IIPA's Executive Council, including, Shri Shekhar Dutt, former Governor, Chhattisgarh, Professor Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Punjab University, Shri Srinivas R. Katikithala, Director, LBSNAA, Dr RK Suresh Kumar, Chairman, IIPA Kerala Regional Branch, Shri SS Kshatriya, Chairman, IIPA Maharashtra Regional Branch, Professor N Lokendra Singh, Chairman, IIPA Manipur Regional Branch, Shri Arun Kumar Rath, Chairman, IIPA Odisha Regional Branch, along with Shri Surendra Nath Tripathi, DG, IIPA and Member-Secretary, EC and Shri Amitabh Ranjan, Registrar, IIPA.

(With Inputs from PIB)

