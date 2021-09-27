Centre launches convergence scheme to support food processing units of urban SHGs

To support micro food processing units of urban self helps groups (SHGs), the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Monday launched a convergence scheme between PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) and the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) schemes, an official statement said.

The convergence was launched as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations of the ministry.

MoHUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra, while launching the convergence scheme, said helping and grooming SHG members involved in micro-entrepreneurship activities will make them financially empowered and help their families live a dignified life, the statement said.

The convergence was launched jointly with Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), Pushpa Subrahmanyam.

The statement said both the secretaries expressed confidence that this initiative will add a new chapter in the lives of urban SHG members involved in food processing.

According to the statement, Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) launched PMFME scheme as a part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' to enhance competitiveness of individual micro-enterprises in the unorganised segment and promote formalisation of the sector.

MoHUA is implementing a flagship scheme named DAY-NULM, which has mobilised over 61 lakh urban poor women into SHGs and their federations.

Out of these, approximately 32,000 SHGs have been identified by states and UTs to be involved in food processing activities, the statement said.

“Both the schemes have been converged to benefit members from these SHGs. Guidelines have already been issued by MoHUA to states/UTs. The online IT module developed on DAY-NULM MIS has also been launched today (Monday) to help in effective implementation of this convergence,” the statement said.

Joint Secretary, MoHUA, Sanjay Kumar said rigorous virtual training is being imparted to state as well as city-level officials by the national teams of both the ministries to ensure clarity during implementation. “As DAY-NULM has already signed MoUs with Amazon and Flipkart for sale of 'SonChiraiya' products made by SHGs on marketplace, this initiative will further add number of products on-boarded on e-commerce portals. All out efforts will also be made to get all such SHGs registered for FSSAI in time bound manner,” Kumar said in a statement.

