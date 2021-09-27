19-year-old held for killing furniture dealer, son in Ghaziabad

A 19-year-old man was arrested here on Monday for allegedly killing a furniture dealer and his child over desperation for money, police said.

Following a tip-off, Tronica City police in Loni town arrested the accused identified as Mairaz, a native of Budaun district, from Kasim Vihar Colony in the district.

On September 16, furniture maker Naeem-Ul-Hasan and his seven-year-old son Ovesh were killed in the early hours at their home. Hasan had got a payment of Rs 4 lakh and Mairaj had information about the money, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

The accused was interrogated and he confessed to the crime of killing both the father and the son.

“I knew about the cash kept in the almirah of Hasan from very first day of receiving the payment. I had planned to steal the cash as I was in dire need of money. I left the furniture workshop on the pretext going to meet somebody in Kardam Puri Colony of Delhi,'' Mairaj said according to police.

''I reached Hasan's house around 9.30 pm. His son Ovesh was sleeping and he was watching TV. I also joined him and later we both went to sleep,'' Mairaj told the police.

“Around 3 am, Hasan woke up and went to attend nature's call. I too woke up and went upstairs and brought a knife and a ceiling fan motor. After coming back from the toilet, he went back to sleep. At that time, I hit his head four times with the motor and slit his throat too.

''In the meantime, Ovesh also woke up and he recognised me. I immediately shut his mouth, slit his throat and stabbed him to death,'' Mairaj confessed.

After killing Hassan and Ovesh, the accused became nervous and could not trace the cash kept under the clothes in the almirah. He left the house after taking only Rs 15,000 kept on the front portion inside the wardrobe and Hasan's mobile phone. Hasan's wife along with his other children had gone to her parental house in Aligarh district from where they went to Bihar to attend a marriage function.

Police have recovered the knife used in the killing and Mairaj's blood-stained clothes and Rs 12,000 cash, the SP said.

