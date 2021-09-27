Govt working with full commitment to make Rajasthan top tourist destination: CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday that his government is working with full commitment to make the state a top tourist destination.

He also said that along with this, it is the state government's endeavour to strengthen the tourism industry, which has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gehlot was addressing a state-level function organised on World Tourism Day through video conference. He said that Rajasthan holds a special place in world tourism, boasting of a glorious history and heritage, forts, diverse natural wealth and colourful folk culture.

Gehlot said that the state government is working with full commitment towards making Rajasthan the top state in the field of tourism.

Along with this, it is the government’s endeavour that the tourism industry of the state, affected by the adverse conditions of the Covid pandemic, is strengthened, the chief minister said.

In a statement, the Gehlot said that due to good roads, better rail and air network, better law and order condition and adequate availability of electricity and water, Rajasthan is emerging as a destination for weddings and other events.

He said that Rajasthan has immense potential for development of tourism and the state government will leave no stone unturned in promoting this sector.

To give impetus to tourism activities, decisions like the New Tourism Policy-2020 and formation of the Tourism Development Fund of Rs 500 crore have been taken, he said.

The chief minister also launched a mobile app 'Rajasthan Tourism Official' designed to help tourists visiting the state in making tour programmes.

He released a collection of various policies, schemes and guidelines issued by the tourism department for tourism development in the state.

Gehlot released the Chief Minister Tourism Udhyog Sambal Yojana-2021 to provide relief to the entrepreneurs of the tourism and hospitality sector affected by the corona pandemic.

