RERA cases: Allahabad HC directs Gautam Buddh Nagar DM to appear before it

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar to be present in court on October 4 to explain his inaction in reference to recovery certificates issued by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) in several cases.

A two-judge bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice Piyush Agrawal observed that the district magistrate “will come out with the details of all the pending matters for a recovery pursuant to the order passed by the RERA Authority”. This court will pass appropriate order if no justification is found in the inaction of the district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, it said.

The order was passed on a petition by Priya Kapahi of the district.

The court observed, ''Due to inaction of the district magistrate, unavoidable litigation is coming to this court time and again.” “The present matter is old by more than two and half years to make a recovery pursuant to the order passed by the RERA Authority but no action is apparently available,'' it said.

