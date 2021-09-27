Drug peddler arrested with 2.4 kg of ganja in Jammu
A drug peddler was arrested here on Monday night and over 2 kilograms of ganja was recovered from him, officials said.
A police team intercepted Biru Chandra at Satwari, they said.
A case was registered at police station Satwari, following which he was arrested, police said.
