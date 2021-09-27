Left Menu

Drug peddler arrested with 2.4 kg of ganja in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-09-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 23:55 IST
Drug peddler arrested with 2.4 kg of ganja in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

A drug peddler was arrested here on Monday night and over 2 kilograms of ganja was recovered from him, officials said.

A police team intercepted Biru Chandra at Satwari, they said.

A case was registered at police station Satwari, following which he was arrested, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

 Global
2
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep
3
WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth o...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021