North Korea has right to test weapons given hostile policies- U.N. envoy
Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 04:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 04:11 IST
North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations called on Monday for the United States to give up its "hostile policy" towards Pyongyang and said no one could deny his country's right to self defense and to test weapons.
As the envoy, Kim Song, made the comments in an address to the annual United Nations General Assembly, South Korea's military said North Korea had fired an unidentified projectile towards the sea off its east coast.
