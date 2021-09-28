Left Menu

N.Korea fired one missile that likely landed outside Japan's EEZ -Jiji

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-09-2021 05:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 05:02 IST
N.Korea fired one missile that likely landed outside Japan's EEZ -Jiji
  • Country:
  • Japan

The projectile launched by North Korea on Tuesday was a single missile and the possibility that it landed in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) is low, Japan's Jiji News reported, citing a government source.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep
2
IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth o...

 Global
4
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021