N.Korea fired one missile that likely landed outside Japan's EEZ -Jiji
The projectile launched by North Korea on Tuesday was a single missile and the possibility that it landed in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) is low, Japan's Jiji News reported, citing a government source.
