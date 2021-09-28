Left Menu

Union Council of Ministers meet today, PM Modi to chair

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 10:07 IST
Union Council of Ministers meet today, PM Modi to chair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday, sources said. "The meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, chaired by the Prime Minister will be held on Tuesday at 3:45 pm at Rashtrapati Bhawan," said sources.

This will be the fourth such meeting since the Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion on July 7. The first meeting of the Union Cabinet and Council of Ministers was held on July 8, a day after the expansion. The last Council of Ministers' meeting was held on September 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

