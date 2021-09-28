Bhagat Singh's courageous sacrifice ignited spark of patriotism among people: PM Modi

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his 114th birth anniversary and said that his courageous sacrifice ignited the spark of patriotism among countless people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 10:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his 114th birth anniversary and said that his courageous sacrifice ignited the spark of patriotism among countless people. "Humble tribute to the great freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. The brave Bhagat Singh lives in the heart of every Indian. His courageous sacrifice ignited the spark of patriotism among countless people. I bow to him on his Jayanti and recall his noble ideals," PM Modi tweeted.

Bhagat Singh was born in Banga village of Faisalabad district (previously called Lyallpur), now in Pakistan's Punjab province, in 1907. The revolutionary freedom fighter was a charismatic Indian socialist revolutionary whose two acts of dramatic violence against the British in India and execution at the age of 23 made him a folk hero of the Indian Independence movement.

Singh, who was hanged in the Lahore jail along with Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931, left a strong impact during his lifetime. (ANI)

