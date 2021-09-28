Left Menu

Maha: Woman among 3 held for stealing over Rs 10 lakh from kin's house

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-09-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 11:00 IST
Police have arrested a woman's sister and two other relatives for allegedly stealing Rs 10.85 lakh cash from her house in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on September 4 after the victim had sold her house and kept the cash at her present residence in Mumbra town here.

She lodged a police complaint, alleging that some unidentified persons broke into her house and stole the money, Mumbra police station's senior police inspector Madhukar Kad said.

The police on September 6 registered a case against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking to commit an offense), he said.

They checked the CCTV footage of the area and subsequently arrested one of the accused, identified as the victim's brother-in-law. On the day of the incident, the arrested accused had made a WhatsApp call to someone and later deleted the record from his mobile phone.

The police sent the phone for forensic testing which revealed that he had made the call to his wife, who is the sister of the complainant, the official said.

After the further probe into the case, the police on September 22 arrested the complainant's sister and the next day nabbed her uncle for their involvement in the theft, he said.

They also recovered Rs 9.35 lakh out of the stolen cash from the accused, he added.

