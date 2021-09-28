Around 25 people taken to hospital after explosion in Gothenburg - news agency TT
About 25 people were taken to hospital after an explosion hit a residential building in the town of Gothenburg early on Tuesday morning, news agency TT reported.
Swedish police said on its website that it was working to evacuate people living in the area.
