BSF recovers arms, narcotics, fake Indian currency notes in J-K's Akhnoor

Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday recovered a huge cache of 'Made in Pakistan' and 'Made in China' arms along with narcotics and fake Indian currency notes from the International border in Akhnoor area of Jammu region.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-09-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 13:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Earlier on Monday, in a search operation, BSF had recovered arms, ammunition, narcotics and fake currency from Akhnoor.

BSF had also received four pistols, 100 round bullets, a packet containing narcotics (likely Heroin) weighing about one kilogram along with FICN worth Rs 2,75,000 were also found inside it. (ANI)

