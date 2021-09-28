BSF recovers arms, narcotics, fake Indian currency notes in J-K's Akhnoor
Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday recovered a huge cache of 'Made in Pakistan' and 'Made in China' arms along with narcotics and fake Indian currency notes from the International border in Akhnoor area of Jammu region.
- Country:
- India
Earlier on Monday, in a search operation, BSF had recovered arms, ammunition, narcotics and fake currency from Akhnoor.
BSF had also received four pistols, 100 round bullets, a packet containing narcotics (likely Heroin) weighing about one kilogram along with FICN worth Rs 2,75,000 were also found inside it. (ANI)
