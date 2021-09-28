U.S. extradites convicted Russian hacker to Russia -RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-09-2021 14:40 IST
The United States has extradited to Russia a Russian national sentenced to nine years in jail for cyber crimes, the RIA news agency cited Russia's Interior Ministry as saying on Tuesday.
Aleksei Burkov was jailed in June 2020 for operating two websites devoted to the facilitation of payment card fraud, computer hacking, and other crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice said when he was sentenced.
