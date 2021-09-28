Left Menu

Polish government to ask president to extend state of emergency on Belarus border

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 28-09-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 17:23 IST
The Polish government will ask the president to extend a state of emergency on the Belarus border by 60 days, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The Council of Ministers decided to ask President Andrzej Duda to extend the state of emergency for another 60 days ... the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border is still very difficult," Piotr Muller told a news conference.

