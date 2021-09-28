IPL Scoreboard: DC vs RR

Scoreboard from the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, here on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals: Steven Smith b Ferguson 39 Shikhar Dhawan c Iyer b Ferguson 24 Shreyas Iyer b Narine 1 Rishabh Pant run out 39 Shimron Hetmyer c Southee b Iyer 4 Lalit Yadav lbw b Narine 0 Axar Patel c Ferguson b Iyer 0 Ravichandran Ashwin c Rana b Southee 9 Kagiso Rabada not out 0 Avesh Khan run out 5 Extras (LB-2, WD-4) 6 Total (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 127 Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-40, 3-77, 4-80, 5-89, 6-92, 7-120, 8-122, 9-127.

Bowling: Sandeep Warrier 2-0-15-0, Tim Southee 4-0-29-1, Lockie Ferguson 2-0-10-2, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-24-0, Sunil Narine 4-0-18-2, Venkatesh Iyer 4-0-28-2.

