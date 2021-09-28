Centre should take farmers' protest seriously, Punjab should not be made into another J-K: Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said that farmers' protest is an important issue and the Centre should take it seriously adding the state should not be made into another Jammu and Kashmir. "This (protest against three farm laws) is a serious issue, the Central government should take it seriously. Punjab is a border state and should not be made into another Jammu and Kashmir," said the Chief Minister while addressing a press conference in Chandigarh today.

His remarks come a day after several farmer unions' observed a 'Bharat Bandh' to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws. Channi also said that the condition of the farmers is deteriorating with time, alleging that the Centre is unaffected. He also urged the Centre to scrap the three farm laws that came into existence last year.

"The condition of the farmers is getting worse day by day but the Centre is unaffected. I, as Punjab Chief Minister, want to appeal to the Centre to repeal the three farm laws," he said. The Chief Minister also said that the Centre has brought in a system to "make the farmers poor".

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

