Three-year-old dies in Kerala after gate falls on him

A three-year-old boy has died after the sliding gate of his neighbour's house fell on him in this north Kerala district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred last evening while the child was playing with other children at the residence in Mattannur in the district.

The gate fell after its wheel collapsed, they said. He was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday, police said. PTI COR TGB BN BN

