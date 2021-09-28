Left Menu

Three-year-old dies in Kerala after gate falls on him

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 28-09-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 18:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A three-year-old boy has died after the sliding gate of his neighbour's house fell on him in this north Kerala district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred last evening while the child was playing with other children at the residence in Mattannur in the district.

The gate fell after its wheel collapsed, they said. He was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday, police said. PTI COR TGB BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

