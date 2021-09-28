Top Assam Maoist Tingraj Orang surrenders

A top Maoist in Assam surrendered in Guwahati on Tuesday, police said.

Tingraj Orang, in-charge of expanding the base of proscribed outfit CPI (Maoist) in Brahmaputra and Barak valleys, surrendered before Additional Director General of Police, Special Branch, Hiren Nath.

The 49-year-old Maoist was the convener of the outfit's Assam State Organising Committee (ASOC) and also the general secretary of its Barak and Brahmaputra valley zonal committees.

The Maoist, who hails from Samuktola village in Dibrugarh district, did not lay down any arms or ammunition. His surrender is a major setback for CPI (Maoist) in Assam and the ASOC would be leaderless, a police statement said.

Orang was associated with SFI and CPI(M) from 1989 to 1999. He joined the CPI (Maoist) in 2006. He, along with two other Maoists from Assam, were earlier nabbed in Odisha's Rourkela in 2011 but subsequently released.

