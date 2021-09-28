Farmer shot dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Unidentified assailants killed a 75-year-old farmer at his house in this district, police said on Tuesday.

The farmer, Rajbir, was shot dead at his house in Kuraya village on Monday night while he was sleeping, they said.

A case was registered against the unidentified attackers based on the complaint of his grandson, police said, adding that a manhunt has been launched for the accused.

