DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 28

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, SEPT. 28 ** LONDON – Pakistan Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi makes official visit to the United Kingdom (to Sept 28). ** BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Skopje, Tirana, Podgorica, Pristina, Belgrade and Sarajevo (to Sept 30). ** PARIS - French President Macron and Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili light up the flame at the tomb of the unknown soldier during a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe - 1500 GMT

MEXICO CITY - Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be paying an official visit to Mexico (final day) GENEVA - 48th regular session of the Human Rights Council (to Oct. 8). MOSCOW - Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko during his visit to Moscow (final day)

BRUSSELS - EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson speaks at the OMC Med Energy Conference and Exhibition, as policymakers across Europe grapple with soaring gas and power prices. - 0845 GMT MADRID - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez meets Angolan President Joao Lourenço - 1500 GMT

TIRANA - President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Layen will visit Albania. BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting with the UN Secretary-General and the President of the 76th UNGA (AUMM). (To Sept. 29) GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29 ** PONTEVEDRA, Spain - Spain's Foreign Affairs minister José Manuel Albares along with Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva speak at La Toja Forum - 1700 GMT NEW YORK, United States - World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks at a Columbia University World Leaders Forum virtual event. - 1500 GMT MOSCOW, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meet in Moscow to discuss issues including the conflict in Syria, where Moscow and Ankara back opposing sides BRUNEI - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting with the UN Secretary-General and the President of the 76th UNGA (AUMM) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCT. 1 BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives president of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohamed Yunus al-Menfi - 0730 GMT

GLOBAL - International day of older persons. ABUJA - Nigeria to celebrate its 61st year of independence.

CHINA – 72nd founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCT. 2 ** DUBAI - French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade Franck Riester in Dubai to attend Expo 2020

QATAR - Qatari Advisory Council Election. GUINEA – 63rd anniversary of independence from France. GLOBAL - International day of non-violence. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCT. 4 VIENNA - 21st OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting. LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. KRANJ, Slovenia - Informal meeting of EU health ministers (to Oct. 5) BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers to discuss EU recovery plans, G20 and IMF meetings, banking union, fiscal policy – 1300 GMT. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCT. 5 PARIS - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is to chair an OECD ministerial meeting to draft a new vision statement for the policy forum under its new head Mathias Cormann. (to Oct 6). PARIS - Meeting of the OECD Council at Ministerial Level (MCM) "Shared Values: Building a Green and Inclusive Future" – Virtual meeting ( to Oct. 6). GLOBAL - World Teachers' Day.

SAN FRANCISCO – 10th death anniversary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6 KYIV - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit Ukraine.

LJUBLJANA - EU-Western Balkans summit. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCT. 7

LUXEMBOURG – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct. 8). MOSCOW - 15th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCT. 8 CZECHIA - Czech Chamber of Deputies Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCT. 9 GLOBAL - World Post Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCT. 10 IRAQ - Election for Iraqi Council of Representatives GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World day against death penalty.

FIJI – 51st anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCT. 12 KYIV - EU-Ukraine summit. KRANJ, Slovenia - Informal meeting of EU health ministers (to Oct. 13) BALI - 19th anniversary of Bali bombings. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13

GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 11th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCT. 14

GLOBAL - World sight day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCT. 15 MARRAKESH, Morocco - Annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Fall meetings. (To Oct. 17) Washington, D.C – G20 Finance ministers and central bank governors meeting (to Oct. 16). GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day.

GLOBAL - International day of rural women. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCT. 16

GLOBAL - World food day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCT. 17 CAPE VERDE - Cape Verde holds presidential election GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCT. 18

JERUSALEM – 10th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCT. 19 BRUNEI - ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Deputies Meeting (AFCDM + 3) via Video Conference (to Oct. 21). LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20 TRIPOLI – 10th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCT. 21

BRUSSELS - European Council (to Oct. 22) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCT. 22 WELLINGTON - APEC 2021 Finance Ministers Meeting - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCT. 23 LIBYA – 10th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation.

VAN, Turkey – 10th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCT. 24 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN - ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS). (To Oct. 25) Uzbekistan - Uzbekistan presidential elections - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCT. 26 OSLO - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and the foreign ministers of Russia and the Nordic countries are due to meet in the Arctic town of Tromsoe to discuss cooperation in the Barents Sea region. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCT. 29

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's finance minister will present the 2022 budget which is expected to prioritize economic recovery and post-pandemic reforms. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCT. 30 ROME - Italy hosts major G20 summit in Rome (to October 31).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 1 SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa holds local government elections - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOV. 4 TEHRAN – 42nd anniversary of U.S. embassy takeover. In 1979, Iranian militants seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and captured 90 hostages; 52 were held captive for 444 days. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOV. 6 GLOBAL – International day for preventing the exploitation of the environment in war and armed conflict. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 7 MANAGUA, Nicaragua – Presidential election.

MANAGUA, Nicaragua - Nicaraguan National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 8

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. WELLINGTON - Ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet at the APEC Summit in New Zealand. (To Nov. 14) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOV. 9

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOV. 11

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOV. 12

BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOV. 13 YANGON, Myanmar – 10th anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, from house arrest. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 14 BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - Argentinian Senate election.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - Argentinian Chamber of Deputies election. GLOBAL – World Diabetes Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 15 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOV. 16 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. GLOBAL - International day for tolerance. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17 GLOBAL – World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day. GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOV. 18 VUKOVAR, Croatia – 30th anniversary of Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's Independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to a rubble in a brutal three-month siege. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOV. 19 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 21 VENEZUELA - Venezuela holds regional and local elections SANTIAGO, Chile – Presidential election.

SANTIAGO, Chile – Chilean Chamber of Deputies election. SANTIAGO, Chile – Chilean Senate election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOV. 23 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOV. 25 GLOBAL – International day for the elimination of violence against women. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOV. 26 MUMBAI, India - 13th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 28 TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras - Presidential election. TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras - Honduran National Congress election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOV. 29 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. TEHRAN, Iran – 10th anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian students and protesters angry over Britain's unilateral sanctions. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOV. 30 GENEVA, Switzerland - World Trade Organization holds ministerial meeting (to Dec 3)

