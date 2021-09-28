Left Menu

Denmark to extend mink breeding ban another year until 2023 -Ritzau

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 28-09-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 19:47 IST
Denmark will extend its ban on mink breeding for another year to 2023, the country's agriculture minister told local news agency Ritzau on Tuesday.

The current ban, which was instituted after the coronavirus spread to several hundred mink farms in Denmark last year and prompted the government to order all mink in the country culled, had so far been in effect until 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

