U.S. includes Croatia as new participant in visa waiver program -DHS

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 19:55 IST
The United States has included Croatia in its visa waiver program, allowing its citizens to come to America without a visa for a stay of up to 90 days, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday.

"Today’s designation of Croatia as a new participant in the Visa Waiver Program is an important recognition of our countries’ shared economic and security interests, Mayorkas said in a statement.

