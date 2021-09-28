U.S. includes Croatia as new participant in visa waiver program -DHS
The United States has included Croatia in its visa waiver program, allowing its citizens to come to America without a visa for a stay of up to 90 days, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday.
"Today’s designation of Croatia as a new participant in the Visa Waiver Program is an important recognition of our countries’ shared economic and security interests, Mayorkas said in a statement.
