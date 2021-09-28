Karnataka CM instructs authorities to take necessary steps for successful implementation of NEP

Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has instructed the concerned authorities to take all necessary steps for the successful implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the state.

Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai the meeting with ministers and senior officials.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has instructed the concerned authorities to take all necessary steps for the successful implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the state. He held a meeting with ministers and senior officials on the same matter pertaining to the higher education department on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said that the National Education Policy, 'formulated by Indians and for the Indians' is of great relevance. He felt that the effective implementation of this policy would provide a better future for the younger generation. The Chief Minister said that all stakeholders of the department should be made aware of this.

Various programs of the higher education department were also discussed at the meeting. Minister of Higher Education, IT, BT and Science and Technology and Skills Development, Dr C.N Ashwath Narayana said that the state government is planning to implement a separate policy for Research and Development (R&D).

"Research and development need to be prioritised in government and private institutions, enterprises, including universities in the state," said Bommai. The Chief Minister said that both policies will complement each other. The meeting was chaired by Minister of Higher Education, IT, BT and Science and Technology and Skill Development, C.N. Ashwath Narayana. Additional Director of the Higher Education Department Kumara Nayak, Department Commissioner, Pradeep and others were present in the meeting. (ANI)

