UK says it will begin talks with Japan on deeper defence ties

Britain said on Tuesday that it would begin formal negotiations with Japan to deepen their defence relationship as part of Britain's shift in strategic focus towards the Indo-Pacific region.

British defence minister Ben Wallace said the talks would seek to create conditions for a deeper and more complex defence engagement programme as well as the terms for UK and Japanese personnel undertaking activity in one another's countries.

