UK says it will begin talks with Japan on deeper defence ties
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-09-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 21:20 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain said on Tuesday that it would begin formal negotiations with Japan to deepen their defence relationship as part of Britain's shift in strategic focus towards the Indo-Pacific region.
British defence minister Ben Wallace said the talks would seek to create conditions for a deeper and more complex defence engagement programme as well as the terms for UK and Japanese personnel undertaking activity in one another's countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indo-Pacific
- Japan
- Britain
- Ben Wallace
- Japanese
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan's vaccines minister Kono favoured as next PM in opinion polls
Japan says concerned by reports of North Korea long-range cruise missile test
Japan PM contender Kishida: Will boost security policies with China in mind
Japan PM contender Kishida aims to boost security, with China in mind
Japan PM contender Kishida aims to boost security with China in mind