UK says it will begin talks with Japan on deeper defence ties

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-09-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 21:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Britain said on Tuesday that it would begin formal negotiations with Japan to deepen their defence relationship as part of Britain's shift in strategic focus towards the Indo-Pacific region.

British defence minister Ben Wallace said the talks would seek to create conditions for a deeper and more complex defence engagement programme as well as the terms for UK and Japanese personnel undertaking activity in one another's countries.

