Punjab CM appeals to Centre to repeal 3 farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday extended his support to the farmers protesting against the farm laws and appealed to the Centre to withdraw them immediately. Taking to Twitter, Channi said, "I appeal to the Union Govt. to immediately repeal the three black farm laws otherwise our Govt. would convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha to reject them to safeguard the interest of the farmers who are already passing through the acute economic crisis."

Earlier in the day, Channi also said that farmers' protest is an important issue and the Centre should take it seriously adding the state should not be made into another Jammu and Kashmir. Further, he said that the condition of the farmers is deteriorating with time. He also said that the Centre has brought in a system 'to make the farmers poor'.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)