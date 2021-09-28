Left Menu

Rajnath Singh to visit U'khand on October 1

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 28-09-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 21:40 IST
Rajnath Singh to visit U'khand on October 1
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Uttarakhand on October 1 to unveil a statue and a memorial of Peshawar revolt hero Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali at his ancestral Peethsain village.

Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali, a Havildar Major in erstwhile Royal Garhwal Rifles is regarded across Uttarakhand as a hero of the ''Peshawar kand'' of 1930 when defying the British, he refused to open fire on unarmed Pathans fighting for India's freedom. The defence minister will visit Peethsain on October 1 and unveil the statue and memorial of Garhwali besides offering tribute to him, Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said.

The Union minister will also distribute cheques of interest free loans up to Rs 5 lakh among women self-help groups and launch the Ghasiyari (grass cutters) welfare project on the occasion, he said.

A Ghasiyari kit containing tools will be distributed among 25,000 rural women as part of the scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021