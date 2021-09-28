Maha: BJP's Somaiya files complaint application against Mushrif

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday reached Kolhapur and filed a complaint application alleging that Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif was involved in various irregularities.

He submitted the application in Murgud police station and told reporters that he would approach court if the police failed to act on his complaint in the next seven days.

Somaiya alleged that Mushrif's rural development ministry had given a Rs 1,500 crore tender related to filing tax returns etc of gram panchayats to a firm linked to the minister's son-in-law.

Mushrif has routinely refuted Somaiya's allegations and a lawyer representing the minister on Tuesday said a Rs 100 crore defamation suit had been filed in a Kolhapur court against the BJP leader and his party colleague Chandrakant Patil.

Incidentally, Somaiya was stopped last week from coming to Kolhapur by the district administration citing law and order as well as security threats.

