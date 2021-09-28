Left Menu

Man arrested for killing wife in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-09-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 23:21 IST
Man arrested for killing wife in Nagpur
A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Nagpur district of Maharashtra over domestic issues, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sheela Sunil Ramteke (30), a resident of Manapur village, they said.

Her husband, Sunil Ramteke, was arrested after the police registered a case against him under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) following a complaint by her brother, the police said.

An official said Sunil Ramteke used to frequently fight with his wife over petty issues.

He beat up Sheela Ramteke mercilessly on September 22 and later dropped near her sister's place in Kamptee, he said.

The relatives admitted Sheela Ramteke to a hospital, where she died during treatment on September 26, the official added. PTI COR RSY RSY

