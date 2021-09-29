Senate Republicans block new Schumer bid to suspend U.S. debt ceiling
Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked an attempt by Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to hold a vote to suspend the federal debt limit. The measure would have allowed Democrats to raise the borrowing authority on their own, bypassing the chamber's usual 60-vote margin.
